The Super Mario Bros. Movie x Lush Cosmetics collab launching tomorrow
We’ve covered some interesting product collaborations over the years, but this is a new one.
Tomorrow Lush Cosmetics will launch a new collaboration with The Super Mario Bros. Movie with some new products to help keep you fresh. This isn’t just a reskin of their existing stuff, but bespoke items like a ? Block bath bomb with a Mario item inside, specific Mario, Luigi body washes and even Peach body spray. You’ll never guess what it smells like.
If you buy all 6 types of the ? Block, there’s also another exclusive item you can unlock to buy in the app (a “knot rope”).
They’re available already in the Lush app, but will be more widely available on the website tomorrow. They should also all be in stores tomorrow. All items are listed as limited.
Here’s what’s coming up.
- Prince Peach Body Spray (Pineapple and Peach) – $60
- 2-in-1 Bath Bomb – $27
- Bowser Jelly (Cinnamon and Lime) – From $12
- Princess Peach Jelly (Pineapple and Peach) – From $12
- Gold Coin (Honey Scented soap) – $10
- Mario Shower Gel (Cola) – From $15
- Luigi Shower Gel (Apple) – From $15
Ever wanted to rub Luigi all over you? There you go.