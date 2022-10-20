1173
The Legend of Zelda BlackMilk gear gets another run, available now

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 20, 2022

The Legend of Zelda BlackMilk gear was so popular last year, they’re bringing it back again in 2022.

This year 23 designs have been brought back (for a limited time) including designs from Breath of the Wild, Ocarina of Time, Skyward Sword, Majora’s Mask and Twilight Princess. There’s dresses, leggings, jumpers and more.

BlackMilk says the October 2021 Legend of Zelda collection was their highest selling of the year. All of the designs are available now.

