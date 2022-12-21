The Super Mario Bros. Movie release date slides a week in Australia

There’s good news and there’s bad news. The bad news is that The Super Mario Bros. Movie has delayed (again) slightly here in Australia. It was set to release on March 30th 2023, but will now debut on April 5th 2023. That’s two days before the Easter long weekend.

The good news is, despite this six day delay we’re still getting in front of many other regions still – so that’s something then.

The release date was changed on the Universal Pictures Australia website, and we’ve since confirmed it with them – marketing material and cinema showings should be updated shortly.