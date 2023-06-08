The Nintendo Switch remained the best selling console in Australia in 2022

Advertisement

Today we got an updated look at how Australia’s video game industry is doing thanks to new data from the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association (IGEA). The IGEA’s report covers all platforms, consoles and games and even things mobile games as well.

In 2022, Australia’s entire video game market hit $4.21 billion in sales across hardware, software, and peripherals. Physical retail sales were up 7% in 2021, and digital sales were up 6% over the same period. Video game subscriptions, however, jumped massively by 55% per cent.

The Nintendo Switch remained the biggest-selling console. This is even with the improved availability of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, which jumped 17% and 15%, respectively.

You can see the breakdown between hardware, games and peripherals and subscriptions in the chart below.

We don’t get sales data for the Australian games industry very often, so when we do, it’s time to latch onto and morsel of information given.