The Crown Tundra, part two of the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass is out October 23rd

During a Pokémon news update last night, The Pokémon Company announced a release date for the second part of the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass.

The Crown Tundra will arrive on October 23rd. The Crown Tundra is a bigger more expansive add-on to the Pokémon Sword and Shield games with more story and even more Pokémon coming to the game.

Some of those Pokémon include all of the Legendary Pokémon from Pokemon’s past from Mewtwo to Lugia to Solgaleo, well everyone.

Also announced was a new promotion where you can get Pikachu, specifically Ash’s Pikachu and his many hats. There will be eight in title and you can get the first one now using the P1KACHUGET in the game’s Mystery Gift feature.

Hats will be released over the next few weeks, here’s the schedule;

Hoenn Cap: October 2

Sinnoh Cap: October 9

Unova Cap: October 16

Kalos Cap October 18

Alola Cap: October 23

World Cap: October 30

Pokémon Home also got a mention with the feature planned to be released before the end of the year. You’ll also be able to get a bonus Meltan gift who can now Gigantamax in Sword and Shield – we’ve got more on that here.

A Galarian Slowking was also revaled, he’s had a rough year like the rest of us. Galarian Slowking is a Poison/Psychic type.

The Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion pass is $45.00AUD and includes the newly dated Crown Tundra but also The Isle of Armour part which is already out. If you are buying the expansion be sure to buy the Sword or Shield version that matches your exact copy of the game. If you have Pokémon Sword, get the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass. Shield, well you get it.

You’ll also be able to buy a bundled version of the game with everything on the one cartridge this November.