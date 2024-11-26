The Chinese Nintendo Switch eShop set to close in 2026

Advertisement

The Chinese version of the Nintendo Switch eShop is set to close in 2026. Tencent, who run the store in that country have announced that the eShop and all online services on the Chinese version of the Switch will end at various times in 2026.

First the eShop will close at the end of March 2026, with eShop download code and redemptions still available until May 15th, 2026. All other online services with the console will end at this time too.

This only will affect Nintendo Switch consoles that were sold in China. The console was released there in 2019 with a more limited range of games and a region lock as well.

As compensation, Tencent says up to four free codes for Switch games will be made available for people to nab before it’s all shut down. No official reason has been given for the shut down at this stage. However the Chinese Nintendo Switch only ever had a small selection of games approved by the government in China.