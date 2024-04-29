New BlackMilk x The Legend of Zelda Collection coming next month

Advertisement

It’s been a couple of years, but there’s fresh great from clothing company BlackMilk on the way – and it’s The Legend of Zelda themed. It’s all new designs as well, previously the company had released a range in 2021 and then reprinted in 2022.

This new range, of which only two designs have been revealed so far are rocking a great Tears of the Kingdom inspired design. We’ll get a better look at the range on May 1st at 7am AEST, then the full range is out on May 7th at 7am AEST. BlackMilk stuff goes pretty quick and there’s never a guarantee they’ll restock these times.