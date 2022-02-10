Star Wars The Force Unleashed is force jumping onto Switch this April

Aspyr, the studio that has brought a handful of Star Wars games to Switch over the past few years, revealed during the Nintendo Direct that they are not slowing down, with Star Wars The Force Unleashed coming this April.

The game was created by Brisbane based Krome Studios and it has been confirmed that they are helping to bring the Wii release to Switch players, complete with motion control support and the exclusive duel mode.

With this game, players will get to experience an original story, set between the original 1977 Star Wars and then 2005’s Episode III Revenge of the Sith.

As Starkiller, Darth Vaders’ secret apprentice, you will have to search the galaxy as you hunt down the elusive Jedi that managed to survive the execution of order 66. To complete the mission, you will have to make full use of your force powers, throwing stormtroopers around has never been so much fun.

The game will release on April 20th and can be ordered now via the eShop.