Bargain Roundup: Star Wars Day deals on the Nintendo eShop

On Tuesday it’s May 4th, and that mean it’s Star Wars Day. Because it arrives in the middle of our eShop article we thought we better let you know separately about Star Wars discounts on the eShop.

Not every Star Wars game is discounted with the newly released Republic Commando port missing out on the discount fun. These prices end on May 7th.

✚ STAR WARS Episode I Racer (Aspyr) – $10.27 (Usually $20.55, ends 07/05) – 50% off

✚ STAR WARS Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast (Aspyr) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 07/05) – 50% off

✚ STAR WARS Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (Aspyr) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/05) – 50% off

✚ Star Wars Pinball (ZEN Studios Ltd.) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 07/05) – 40% off