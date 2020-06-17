Pokemon Smile aims to help your kids brush their teeth better

The Pokémon Presents presentation last night got off to a weird start. First up was new mobile app, which is available now for iOS and Android.

Pokémon Smile aims to help children (and maybe adults too) brush their teeth better, and to make it a bit of fun.

There’s no in-app purchases, you can check it out in the trailer below. Once it’s live on the app stores proper we’ll put in links for you.