Ride on Mario Kart racer gets recalled due to stuck accelerator

The JAKKS Pacific 24V Ride-on Mario Kart racer has existed for a few years. It was sold at EB Games here in Australia for a mere $850, and now it’s getting a recall, at least in the United States.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the racer has been recalled because the accelerator panel can get stuck. So, it’s just like the Tesla Cybertruck?

If the acceleration pedal on the battery-operated ride-on toy becomes clogged with debris, it can stick after the user’s foot is removed from the pedal, posing a crash hazard.

While that doesn’t sound too bad, it has been reported 65 times, with 15 crashes reported. In one case, there was an actual injury.

The firm has received 65 reports of incidents of debris-clogged pedals sticking, of which 15 of the vehicles crashed into permanent structures with one minor injury, a chafed hand.

A repair kit is available to remedy the problem for those with an affected unit. We’re unsure if the units sold in Australia are the same as those in the US or have already been updated with the kit. Currently, there is no active recall on the ACCC website. The EB Games website listing has been removed but remains on Toymate.

We’ll follow up and see if we can find out if the units sold in Australia are also affected.