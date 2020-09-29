Pokémon GO to Home transfers coming “within the year”

Finally, it’s happening. Soon, all your shiny Pokémon will have a new Home.

During the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass news tonight, The Pokémon Company revealed that a long-awaited feature is finally on the horizon. Soon, you’ll be able to transfer your Pokémon from Pokémon GO into Pokémon HOME, and then onto Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Much like GO’s connectivity with Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee, transferring Pokémon to HOME will allow you to open the Mystery Box in Pokémon GO, letting you catch a bunch of Meltan in that game. In addition to this, you’ll also receive a special Meltmetal in HOME to transfer over to Sword and Shield, which can Gigantamax — a terribly kept secret, but very cool nonetheless.

Unfortunately, there’s no real set date for the update yet. While the second Expansion Pass DLC — The Crown Tundra — launches in a few weeks, the only timeline given for GO to HOME transfers is “by the end of 2020.”

We’ll be sure to update you as more information becomes available.