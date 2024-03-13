249
Penny’s Big Breakaway patch adds 60 FPS option to Switch and more

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 13, 2024
The terrific Penny’s Big Breakaway is getting a massive patch very soon and it will fix a bunch of issues people have had with the game. People have been getting stuck, falling through the stages and a lot of them are getting fixed.

The most exciting update is for Switch users, there will now be an option to make the game run at 60fps. If you chose to stay on 30fps however, you’ll get anti-aliasing now as well. Pick whatever works best for you!

The full patch notes can be found here, they’re for the Steam version of the game but some will apply to the Switch too.

