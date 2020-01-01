Nintendo Labo × Pokémon Quest set coming to Japan in March
The first Pokémon slash Nintendo Labo set is coming, to Japan – in a children’s magazine. According to Japanese Nintendo, the magazine Yochien will be getting a Pokémon Quest Labo set in its March issue.
The set will include three cardboard Pokémon, a Pikachu, Eevee and Bulbasaur. There’s also a little playlet and slide for them to play on. All of the little Pokémon can have Joy-Con attached so they can buzz along.
More promotional Labo would be great like this, hopefully, we’ll see this set or something else outside Japan.
If anything was gonna give Labo another push, it would be this. Make it happen Nintendo!