219
1

Nintendo Labo × Pokémon Quest set coming to Japan in March

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 1, 2020

The first Pokémon slash Nintendo Labo set is coming, to Japan – in a children’s magazine. According to Japanese Nintendo, the magazine Yochien will be getting a Pokémon Quest Labo set in its March issue.

The set will include three cardboard Pokémon, a Pikachu, Eevee and Bulbasaur. There’s also a little playlet and slide for them to play on. All of the little Pokémon can have Joy-Con attached so they can buzz along.

More promotional Labo would be great like this, hopefully, we’ll see this set or something else outside Japan.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Nintendo Labo
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.
1 Comments
Leave a response
  • Oliver Phommavanh
    January 2, 2020 at 6:12 am

    If anything was gonna give Labo another push, it would be this. Make it happen Nintendo!

Leave a Response