Nintendo Labo × Pokémon Quest set coming to Japan in March

The first Pokémon slash Nintendo Labo set is coming, to Japan – in a children’s magazine. According to Japanese Nintendo, the magazine Yochien will be getting a Pokémon Quest Labo set in its March issue.

The set will include three cardboard Pokémon, a Pikachu, Eevee and Bulbasaur. There’s also a little playlet and slide for them to play on. All of the little Pokémon can have Joy-Con attached so they can buzz along.

More promotional Labo would be great like this, hopefully, we’ll see this set or something else outside Japan.