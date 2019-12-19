202
Nintendo has made an ASMR video with Nintendo Labo

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 19, 2019

Nintendo’s used to bringing us joy and euphoria with its games over the years. Now Nintendo is bringing us ASMR videos made with Nintendo Labo. Is there anything that cardboard can’t do?

Nintendo Australia has put together the video where they create the Fishing Rod Toy-Con and done it in the signature ASMR way.

Check it out and enjoy below.

