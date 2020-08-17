Nintendo hosting an Indie World showcase early Wednesday morning
It’s the
Direct event you’ve all been waiting for! Nintendo is back with another Indie World Showcase.
You’ll have to be up early for it as well, with some not so friendly times for Aussies on this one. We’ve got no idea what Nintendo plans to show only that it will be 20 minutes long. There’s a tonne of high profile Indie games we’ve been waiting to hear more about like Hollow Knight: Silksong and Sports Story.
Here’s when you’ll need to be awake, and you can just wait for our recap in the morning.
- Perth – Wed, 19 Aug 2020 at 00:00 am AWST
- Adelaide, Darwin – Wed, 19 Aug 2020 at 1:30 am ACST
- Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne – Wed, 19 Aug 2020 at 2:00 am AEST
- Auckland, New Zealand Wed, 19 Aug 2020 at 4:00 am NZST
