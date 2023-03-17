Nintendo Download Updates (Week 11) Witchin
Another week, another 50 or so releases to plough through. Again, it’s harder and hard to tell what’s good – but we do know Bayonetta Origins is good – because we reviewed it.
There are also some other smaller titles, a retro PC release remastered, something for the kids and something for those who love Starfox.
Here’s what’s out this week on the eShop.
New release highlights: Bayonetta Origins (review, bargain guide), Squad 51 vs. the Flying Saucers, Terminal Velocity: Boosted Edition, Peppa Pig: World Adventures (don’t laugh), FUR Squadron
✚ Air Battle – $10.50
✚ Alice Gear Aegis CS Concerto of Simulatrix – $45.00
✚ Amber City – $13.20
✚ Arcade Archives THUNDER CEPTOR II – $10.50
✚ Backbeat – $52.50
✚ Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – $79.95
✚ Bitter-Sweet Cohabitation – ビタースイート – 家出少女とワケあり同棲生活 – – $26.90
✚ Blocky Farm – $15.00
✚ Brain Memory Special Edition – $2.99 (Usually $7.80)
✚ Burger Chef Tycoon Multiplayer Edition – $1.50 (Usually $9.00)
✚ Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys Legendary Edition – $2.99 (Usually $10.80)
✚ Cute And Creepy – $2.98 ( Usually $19.50 )
✚ Demon Hunter: Chronicles from Beyond – $13.17 (Usually $21.95)
✚ Fantasy Ball – $4.69
✚ Flame Keeper – $18.00
✚ FUR Squadron – $10.50
✚ Gangster Life: Criminal Untold , Cars, Theft, Police – $7.99
✚ Gems of Magic: Double Pack – $26.99
✚ Hentai: Japanese Goblins – $3.00 ( Usually $3.75 )
✚ IDEA – $18.00
✚ Kung Fury: Street Rage – ULTIMATE EDITION – $29.25
✚ Labyrinth Runner – Horror Escape Survive Simulator – $7.99
✚ Life of Delta – $30.00
✚ Link The Cubes – $7.50
✚ Loop – $8.55
✚ Loot Box Simulator – Heroes of the Dark Age – $4.99
✚ My Little Prince – A jigsaw puzzle tale – $6.00
✚ NONO ADVENTURE – $7.50
✚ Off The Tracks – $5.70
✚ Peppa Pig: World Adventures – $60.00
✚ POST VOID – $7.99
✚ Prof. Miyamoto’s Soroban & Flash Anzan – Free Download
✚ Quiz 4 All – $6.00
✚ Session: Skate Sim – $75.00
✚ Session: Skate Sim Deluxe Edition – $90.00
✚ She Wants Me Dead Extended Edition – $2.98 (Usually $16.35)
✚ Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL – $34.35
✚ Squad 51 vs. the Flying Saucers – $28.95
✚ Steal It – $6.00
✚ SUBWAY MIDNIGHT – $16.50
✚ Swords & Bones Extended Edition – $2.99 (Usually $12.30)
✚ Tangram Collection – $3.00
✚ Tanky Tanks 2 – $14.99
✚ Tents and Trees – $15.00
✚ Terminal Velocity™: Boosted Edition – $17.75
✚ The Guise – $8.99
✚ The Three Little Pigs: Interactive Book – $6.00
✚ The Treflik Family – $2.98 (Usually $19.50)
✚ The Wreck – $29.99
✚ Tricky Thief – $6.00 ( Usually $7.50 )
✚ Unmatched: Digital Edition – $35.99
✚ Vernal Edge – $29.70 (Usually $33.00)