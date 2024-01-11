Mario vs. Donkey Kong on Switch gets more levels, local co-op and more

Advertisement

With just over a month to go, Nintendo has seen it fit to bestow some new Mario vs. Donkey Kong information upon us. It would appear that the Switch version of Mario vs. Donkey Kong isn’t just a straight-up remake but has many new levels and modes added to it.

The Switch version of the game will have over 130 levels, the original Game Boy Advance title had about that when you added all the levels together, plus the expert levels and the eReader levels that were in the Japanese version only.

There are also two new worlds, Merry Mini-Land and Slippery Summit, with new enemies and gameplay mechanics as well. Also new to the game is a two-player mode where a second player can play through as Toad (which was already announced) and a time-attack mode. You can also play the game in either Classic or Casual mode; in Casual mode, you’ll return to the start flag if hit.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is out on February 16th, 2024.