Mario Party 3 comes to Switch Online on October 27th

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 25, 2023
Nintendo has announced that Mario Party 3 will roll out for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers next week on October 27th.

Mario Party 3 was released in Japan in 2000, but didn’t make its way to Australia until September 2001. It’s one of the last games released for the Nintendo 64 before the GameCube dropped.

This leaves just 1080 Snowboarding left to be released out of the Nintendo 64 games announced by Nintendo for the service. It’s been more than a year than the last lineup was announced, all the way back in September 2022.

We’re going to need some more N64, Nintendo.

