Kirby Dream Buffet, a new party eShop title coming soon to Switch

Well if you weren’t happy with one Kirby game this year, we’ve got another one on the way. Launching this “winter” (Australian time) is Kirby Dream Buffet.

This eShop exclusive seem to be very similar to Fall Guys, but instead of being first you have to be the biggest (by eating food obviously).

Roll through a smorgasbord of food-themed stages in 4 rounds of 4-player* fun as Kirby…who seems rounder than usual? Race through delicious obstacle courses to collect strawberries as Kirby grows. Then, turn the tides in the final round—a fruity fight atop a floating platform. – Roll through delicious, food-themed obstacle courses in 4-player matches – Collect strawberries to grow bigger and prepare for the final battle