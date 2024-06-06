210
Hollow Knight is the latest Game Trial for Switch Online subscribers

by Daniel VuckovicJune 6, 2024
If you haven’t picked up Hollow Knight already now is the perfect time to give it a shot. It’s the latest Game Trial game for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers and is available for free until June 12th.

If you haven’t finished it by then, the game is also 50% off bringing it down to just $8.75. Now’s also the perfect time to play the game because the follow up, Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming soon – one day, maybe, eventually as well.

Summer Game Fest is this weekend, maybe we’ll see it then – or whenever, we’ve got plenty to play.

