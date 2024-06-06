Hollow Knight is the latest Game Trial for Switch Online subscribers

Advertisement

If you haven’t picked up Hollow Knight already now is the perfect time to give it a shot. It’s the latest Game Trial game for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers and is available for free until June 12th.

If you haven’t finished it by then, the game is also 50% off bringing it down to just $8.75. Now’s also the perfect time to play the game because the follow up, Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming soon – one day, maybe, eventually as well.

Summer Game Fest is this weekend, maybe we’ll see it then – or whenever, we’ve got plenty to play.