Four more titles coming to the NES & SNES Nintendo Switch Online service on May 20

by Daniel VuckovicMay 15, 2020

Four new games are being added to the Nintendo Switch Online NES and SNES collection on May 20th.

There are three new SNES games, Operation Logic Bomb, Panel De Pon, and Wild Guns. This is the first time Panel de Pen has had an official western release. If it looks familiar it was called Tetris Attack here and filled with Yoshi characters.

One new NES game Rygar rounds out the new games. Here’s a trailer…

This now makes the cadence between games getting added at around 3 months.

