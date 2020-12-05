Ditto transforms into a Japan exclusive chair

In a continuing line of Pokemon themed products, looking at you Metapod-pod, that take classic Pokemon and make them into household products. Japanese furniture maker Callutane have announced the Ditto chair.

Coming in a whopping $330 to buy, though its size has restricted it to Japan, the chair allows for a lowline seat, made up of a combination of polystyrene beads and high elastic urethane foam.

Overall, the dimensions are pretty decent, 95cm wide, 80cm deep and 64cm tall, the only problem is that the seat height stops at 46cm, making it quite the low profile piece of furniture. But that low profile piece, still manages to weigh almost 9kg, which again is another knock against it being shipped here.

I suppose an upside is that the outer shell can be removed, so it can be washed.