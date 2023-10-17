390
0

Brickman’s back with a LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog and Superstars competition

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 17, 2023
Advertisement

Sonic Superstars is out today, we’re still hoping the Switch version will turn out good, but until then we’ve got a competition to tell you about.

To commeemorate the launch, and that Sonic appears in Sonic Superstars as a LEGO minifigure, Sega has one again partnered with the Brickman to create the Sonic Building Challenge.

Brickman has made his own mini version of Sonic, and all you need to do is make your own – from your own LEGO – and share it on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #myownsonicsuperstar.

For your efforts you could win a prize pack containing a copy of Sonic Superstars and a Nintendo Switch OLED console, a Sonic LEGO set and a Sonic Plushie. There’s five to win.

Check out our bargain guide before picking up Sonic Superstars on Switch.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
Sonic Superstars
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment