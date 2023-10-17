Brickman’s back with a LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog and Superstars competition

Advertisement

Sonic Superstars is out today, we’re still hoping the Switch version will turn out good, but until then we’ve got a competition to tell you about.

To commeemorate the launch, and that Sonic appears in Sonic Superstars as a LEGO minifigure, Sega has one again partnered with the Brickman to create the Sonic Building Challenge.

Brickman has made his own mini version of Sonic, and all you need to do is make your own – from your own LEGO – and share it on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #myownsonicsuperstar.

For your efforts you could win a prize pack containing a copy of Sonic Superstars and a Nintendo Switch OLED console, a Sonic LEGO set and a Sonic Plushie. There’s five to win.

