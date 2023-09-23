Aussie Bargain Roundup: Sonic Superstars
It’s time once again for Sonic to go fast, and not even a year later, we’re back again with Sonic Superstars.
Price-wise, they’re asking $99.95 RRP for this one, but we’ve already found some deals. All stores locally should also have the same preorder bonus of the LEGO Eggman and reversible cover, and they’re not making two different SKUs. So get it from where it’s cheapest!
Boldy, Sonic Superstars is due on October 17th, just three days before Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Amazon.com.au
- Sonic Superstars – $79 – Link
Big W
- Sonic Superstars – $89 – Link
DX Collectables
- Sonic Superstars – $79 – Link
EB Games
- Sonic Superstars – $99.95– Link
eShop
- Sonic Superstars – $94.95 – Link
- Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition – $112.95 – Link
- Preorder available now
- Digital Deluxe includes Content Pack and LEGO Fun Pack
- eShop cards 20% off at Coles from September 20th
The Gamesmen
- Sonic Superstars – $78 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Sonic Superstars – $79 – Link
MightyApe
- Sonic Superstars – $79 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
