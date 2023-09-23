339
Aussie Bargain Roundup: Sonic Superstars

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 23, 2023
It’s time once again for Sonic to go fast, and not even a year later, we’re back again with Sonic Superstars.

Price-wise, they’re asking $99.95 RRP for this one, but we’ve already found some deals. All stores locally should also have the same preorder bonus of the LEGO Eggman and reversible cover, and they’re not making two different SKUs. So get it from where it’s cheapest!

Boldy, Sonic Superstars is due on October 17th, just three days before Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Amazon.com.au

  • Sonic Superstars – $79 – Link

Big W 

  • Sonic Superstars – $89 – Link

DX Collectables

  • Sonic Superstars – $79Link

EB Games

  • Sonic Superstars – $99.95– Link

eShop 

The Gamesmen

  • Sonic Superstars – $78 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Sonic Superstars – $79 – Link

MightyApe 

  • Sonic Superstars – $79 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.

