Aussie Bargain Roundup: Sonic Superstars

It’s time once again for Sonic to go fast, and not even a year later, we’re back again with Sonic Superstars.

Price-wise, they’re asking $99.95 RRP for this one, but we’ve already found some deals. All stores locally should also have the same preorder bonus of the LEGO Eggman and reversible cover, and they’re not making two different SKUs. So get it from where it’s cheapest!

Boldy, Sonic Superstars is due on October 17th, just three days before Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Amazon.com.au

Sonic Superstars – $79 – Link

Big W

Sonic Superstars – $89 – Link

DX Collectables

Sonic Superstars – $79 – Link

EB Games

Sonic Superstars – $99.95– Link

eShop

Sonic Superstars – $94.95 – Link

Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition – $112.95 – Link
Preorder available now
Digital Deluxe includes Content Pack and LEGO Fun Pack
eShop cards 20% off at Coles from September 20th

– Link

The Gamesmen

Sonic Superstars – $78 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Sonic Superstars – $79 – Link

MightyApe

Sonic Superstars – $79 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.