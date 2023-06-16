489
BlackMilk is back with new range of Pokémon gear

by Daniel VuckovicJune 16, 2023
It’s been a couple of years, but clothing company BlackMilk is back with a new range of Pokémon gear and it goes on sale next week.

The lookbook for the new range is out now, so until 7am AEST on Tuesday, 20th June we won’t know pricing but least you can figure out if something is for you or not. There’s even some outfits with Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet.

BlackMilk has previously had two waves of Pokémon gear, as well as Super Mario and Zelda gear.

Here’s a preview of what’s to come.

