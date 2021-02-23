BlackMilk is back with more Pokémon gear in March
Local clothing company BlackMilk is back with another range of Pokémon gear. Last year they sold out so fast, and many missed out. But for the first time, they restocked and did another wave. It was super popular.
This is an entirely new range that features many newer Pokémon as well. The Lookbook will be out tomorrow (February 24th), but the clothes won’t go on sale until March 2nd at 8am AEDT in Australia. You’ll want to be up and ready to snap these up.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments
Leave a Response