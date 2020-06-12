BlackMilk Clothing has a range of Pokémon outfits coming next week
Local clothing company BlackMilk will soon have a Pokémon range. There’s a bunch of different dresses, pants, jackets, shorts, overalls and a whole lot more.
The designs feature Pokémon from a number of generations, some of the designs are pretty bold but there are some subtle designs too.
They’ll go on sale at 7 am AEST on Tuesday the 16th of June. You can get a full look at the range here.
Do want that ‘uni sex’ gengar singlet