BlackMilk Clothing has a range of Pokémon outfits coming next week

by Daniel VuckovicJune 12, 2020

Local clothing company BlackMilk will soon have a Pokémon range. There’s a bunch of different dresses, pants, jackets, shorts, overalls and a whole lot more.

The designs feature Pokémon from a number of generations, some of the designs are pretty bold but there are some subtle designs too.

They’ll go on sale at 7 am AEST on Tuesday the 16th of June. You can get a full look at the range here.

