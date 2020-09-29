BlackMilk x Super Mario goes on sale October 6th, Animal Crossing styles on the way too
During the Super Mario 35th Anniversary Nintendo Direct, a new range of Super Mario BlackMilk styles was announced. We now have a time and date for when they’ll be on sale – 7am (AEST) 6 October 2020. You can look through the collection tomorrow to see what you fancy before that time.
There’s more news however as an Animal Crossing: New Horizons collaboration is also kicking off. They’ll go on sale at 7am (AEST) 13 October 2020 but you’ll be able to check out the designs on October 7th at the BlackMilk website. Here’s what you can expect;
Alongside BlackMilk’s signature bold printed styles, the collection includes designer pieces made with specially created fabrics, such as a unique flocked Timmy and Tommy design.
If how fast the Pokémon designs sold out is any indication, you’ll need to set your alarms.
