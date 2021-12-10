Banjo-Kazooie flies onto Nintendo Switch Online in January 2022
Paper Mario just went live for Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscribers minutes ago and Nintendo has already confirmed the next game – Banjo-Kazooie.
The game will arrive sometime in January 2022, that’s sooner than expected. This announcement brings hope that N64 releases won’t be every two months. By communicating that there’s a game just a month away is so much better then just saying nothing.
Banjo-Kazooie was originally released in 1998, and is the first time in 24 the game will be back on another Nintendo system.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
67%
Oh wow!
33%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Anticlimactic to say the least. A physical compilation featuring the Banjo ports from Rare Replay (in lieu of the full RR package, for obvious reasons) would have been ideal.