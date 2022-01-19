1190
0

Banjo-Kazooie drops onto Nintendo Switch Online later this week

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 19, 2022

Nintendo said it would drop in January, and here it comes. We won’t have to wait much longer for Banjo-Kazooie to drop on Nintendo Switch Online.

The game will arrive, tomorrow January 20th. This date is from Nintendo America; it could end up being the 21st for us, but we’ll wait for a Tweet from Nintendo Australia. (Update: the Nintendo Switch Online section of the Switch says 21st, so that’ll probably be it.)

Nintendo 64 games, including Banjo-Kazooie, require a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack level of subscription.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
79%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
5%
Fresh
11%
Hmm
5%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Banjo Kazooie
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment