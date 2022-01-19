Banjo-Kazooie drops onto Nintendo Switch Online later this week

Nintendo said it would drop in January, and here it comes. We won’t have to wait much longer for Banjo-Kazooie to drop on Nintendo Switch Online.

The game will arrive, tomorrow January 20th. This date is from Nintendo America; it could end up being the 21st for us, but we’ll wait for a Tweet from Nintendo Australia. (Update: the Nintendo Switch Online section of the Switch says 21st, so that’ll probably be it.)

Nintendo 64 games, including Banjo-Kazooie, require a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack level of subscription.