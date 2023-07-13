Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 29) Bunch of Squares

Advertisement

Looks like this week’s discounted are all a bit Square. No, not a shape with four equal straight sides but instead games from Square Enix. They often put their entire catalogue on sale, most of the them are once again matching their lowest price but there’s also some more heavily discounted than before.

There’s also a few stand out non-Square Enix games as well.

This week’s highlights: Theatrhythm Final Bar Line (25% off), Various Daylife (40% off) and Tactics Ogre: Reborn (40% off) are all at new lows, and then you can just take your pick. Pretty much every other Square Enix title is at its lowest price once again. The DioField Chronicle (50% off), The Legend of Mana (50%) for example. Even PowerWash Simulator is there.

Anything not Square Enix? Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition is 65% off, My Time at Portia is its cheapest price at just $9, Alan Wake Remastered is 40% off, The recently release LEGO 2K Drive is just 20% off already – if you’ve been hanging on that one.

Don’t forget, JB Hi-Fi has 10% off eShop cards until next week.

✚ A Little Golf Journey (Playtonic Friends) – $14.47 (Usually $28.95, ends 20/07) – 50% off

✚ A Normal Lost Phone (Plug In Digital) – $3.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 26/07) – 65% off

✚ Accidental Queens Collection (Plug In Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 75% off

✚ Actraiser Renaissance (SQUARE ENIX) – $26.97 (Usually $44.95, ends 26/07) – 40% off

✚ Adventure Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 10/08) – 75% off

✚ Ageless (Team17) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 75% off

✚ Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Plug In Digital) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 26/07) – 60% off

✚ Alt-Frequencies (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 26/07) – 75% off

✚ Anarcute (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ Animal Doctor (Toplitz Productions) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/07) – 35% off

✚ Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story (Plug In Digital) – $3.15 (Usually $9.00, ends 26/07) – 65% off

✚ Asdivine Dios (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/08) – 50% off

✚ Ashwalkers (Plug In Digital) – $17.37 (Usually $28.95, ends 26/07) – 40% off

✚ Astria Ascending (Plug In Digital) – $32.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 26/07) – 45% off

✚ Astrologaster (Plug In Digital) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 50% off

✚ Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $56.25 (Usually $112.50, ends 30/07) – 50% off

✚ Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $123.75 (Usually $165.00, ends 30/07) – 25% off

✚ Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 30/07) – 50% off

✚ Automachef (Team17) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ Away: Journey to the Unexpected (Plug In Digital) – $3.82 (Usually $25.50, ends 26/07) – 85% off

✚ BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 60% off

✚ BALAN WONDERWORLD (SQUARE ENIX) – $10.99 (Usually $54.95, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ BPM: Bullets Per Minute (Playtonic Friends) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 20/07) – 50% off

✚ Beat Them Up – Street Fight Band Simulator (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER) – $1.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 01/08) – 75% off

✚ Before I Forget (Plug In Digital) – $7.14 (Usually $10.99, ends 26/07) – 35% off

✚ Big Dipper (Top Hat Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/08) – 60% off

✚ Blitz Breaker (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 27/07) – 80% off

✚ Bombslinger (Plug In Digital) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ Breathing Fear (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/08) – 80% off

✚ Bridge Strike (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/08) – 86% off

✚ Burger Chef Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/08) – 80% off

✚ Burly Men at Sea (Plug In Digital) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/07) – 75% off

✚ Bury me, my Love (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 60% off

✚ Bus Driving Simulator 22 (SC Ovilex Soft) – $16.79 (Usually $41.99, ends 11/08) – 60% off

✚ Bus Tycoon Night and Day (Appliks Apps Studio) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/08) – 50% off

✚ COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND (SQUARE ENIX) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 26/07) – 40% off

✚ Calculator (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/07) – 80% off

✚ Cannon Fodder and Green Game Bundle (Draw Distance) – $3.06 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/08) – 83% off

✚ Car Mayhem (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 31/07) – 80% off

✚ Car Mechanic Simulator (ECC GAMES) – $1.75 (Usually $24.99, ends 12/08) – 93% off

✚ Checkers (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/07) – 80% off

✚ Children of Morta (11 bit studios) – $8.25 (Usually $33.00, ends 10/08) – 75% off

✚ Children of Zodiarcs (Plug In Digital) – $8.09 (Usually $26.99, ends 26/07) – 70% off

✚ Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! (SQUARE ENIX) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 26/07) – 60% off

✚ Chroma Quaternion (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/08) – 50% off

✚ Chroma Squad (Plug In Digital) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 70% off

✚ Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space (KEMCO) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 02/08) – 50% off

✚ Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Doborog Games) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 01/08) – 50% off

✚ Collection of Mana (SQUARE ENIX) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 26/07) – 50% off

✚ Crown Trick (Team17) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/08) – 75% off

✚ Crysis Remastered (Crytek) – $14.85 (Usually $45.00, ends 01/08) – 67% off

✚ Crysis Remastered Trilogy (Crytek) – $41.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 01/08) – 45% off

✚ DRAGON QUEST (SQUARE ENIX) – $4.90 (Usually $7.55, ends 26/07) – 35% off

✚ DRAGON QUEST II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (SQUARE ENIX) – $6.20 (Usually $9.55, ends 26/07) – 35% off

✚ DRAGON QUEST III: The Seeds of Salvation (SQUARE ENIX) – $12.31 (Usually $18.95, ends 26/07) – 35% off

✚ DUNGEON ENCOUNTERS (SQUARE ENIX) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 26/07) – 50% off

✚ Dadish (Thomas K Young) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/08) – 80% off

✚ Dadish 2 (Thomas K Young) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/08) – 80% off

✚ Dadish 3 (Thomas K Young) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/08) – 80% off

✚ Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.02 (Usually $4.50, ends 10/08) – 55% off

✚ Demon Turf (Playtonic Friends) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 20/07) – 50% off

✚ Demon Turf: Neon Splash (Playtonic Friends) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/07) – 30% off

✚ Dogfight (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/07) – 80% off

✚ Double Kick Heroes (Plug In Digital) – $16.50 (Usually $33.00, ends 26/07) – 50% off

✚ DragoDino (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ Driving School Sim (SC Ovilex Soft) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 75% off

✚ Drums (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/07) – 80% off

✚ Dungeon Escape (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 27/07) – 80% off

✚ Dungeon Rushers (Plug In Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 85% off

✚ Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $112.12 (Usually $172.50, ends 30/07) – 35% off

✚ Epic Chef (Team17) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/08) – 75% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY IX (SQUARE ENIX) – $15.97 (Usually $31.95, ends 26/07) – 50% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY VII (SQUARE ENIX) – $11.97 (Usually $23.95, ends 26/07) – 50% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered (SQUARE ENIX) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 26/07) – 50% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster (SQUARE ENIX) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 26/07) – 50% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE (SQUARE ENIX) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 26/07) – 50% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD (SQUARE ENIX) – $17.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 26/07) – 60% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY® CRYSTAL CHRONICLES™ Remastered Edition (SQUARE ENIX) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 26/07) – 60% off

✚ Fear Effect Sedna (SQUARE ENIX) – $2.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 26/07) – 90% off

✚ Fight (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/07) – 80% off

✚ Firefighters – Airport Heroes (UIG Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 27/07) – 75% off

✚ Firefighters – The Simulation (UIG Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 27/07) – 75% off

✚ Firefighters: Airport Fire Department (UIG Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 27/07) – 75% off

✚ Flight Sim 2019 (SC Ovilex Soft) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 11/08) – 50% off

✚ Football, Tactics & Glory (Toplitz Productions) – $39.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 27/07) – 35% off

✚ Forest Guardian (Top Hat Studios) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 01/08) – 80% off

✚ Forestry – The Simulation (UIG Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/07) – 75% off

✚ Foretales (Plug In Digital) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/07) – 20% off

✚ Freezer Pops (eastasiasoft) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/07) – 50% off

✚ GUNGUNGUN (Top Hat Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/08) – 60% off

✚ GUNKID 99 (Top Hat Studios) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 01/08) – 60% off

✚ Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition (Plug In Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $18.75, ends 26/07) – 60% off

✚ Gang Beasts (Boneloaf) – $15.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 01/08) – 60% off

✚ Ghost Sync (KEMCO) – $12.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/08) – 45% off

✚ Ghost of a Tale (Plug In Digital) – $16.87 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/07) – 55% off

✚ Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Owltimate Edition (HandyGames) – $3.15 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/07) – 93% off

✚ Goblin Sword (Gelato Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/08) – 80% off

✚ Golf (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/07) – 80% off

✚ Golf With Your Friends (Team17) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 24/07) – 75% off

✚ Graceful Explosion Machine (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 20/07) – 75% off

✚ Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/08) – 80% off

✚ Guardian of Lore (Top Hat Studios) – $4.20 (Usually $21.00, ends 01/08) – 80% off

✚ Guitar (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/07) – 80% off

✚ HARVESTELLA (SQUARE ENIX) – $42.47 (Usually $84.95, ends 26/07) – 50% off

✚ Halloween Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 10/08) – 63% off

✚ Healer’s Quest (Plug In Digital) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off

✚ Hellbreachers (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 27/07) – 80% off

✚ Hokko Life (Team17) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/08) – 50% off

✚ Hopping girl KOHANE Jumping Kingdom: Princess of the Black Rabbit (D-O) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ Horror & Adventure Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/08) – 60% off

✚ Hover (Plug In Digital) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/07) – 70% off

✚ Hunt (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/07) – 80% off

✚ I am Setsuna (SQUARE ENIX) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 26/07) – 60% off

✚ Illusion of L’Phalcia (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/08) – 50% off

✚ Indie Gems Bundle – Explosions Edition (Plug In Digital) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 26/07) – 75% off

✚ Indie Gems Bundle – JRPG Edition (Plug In Digital) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/07) – 75% off

✚ Indie Gems Bundle – Nonograms edition (Plug In Digital) – $6.24 (Usually $24.99, ends 26/07) – 75% off

✚ Instant Sports (Plug In Digital) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 60% off

✚ Instant Sports Plus (Plug In Digital) – $28.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/07) – 25% off

✚ Instant Sports Summer Games (Plug In Digital) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/07) – 60% off

✚ Instant Sports Winter Games (Plug In Digital) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/07) – 40% off

✚ Into A Dream (Top Hat Studios) – $3.48 (Usually $17.40, ends 01/08) – 80% off

✚ Iris and the Giant (Plug In Digital) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 55% off

✚ Iro Hero (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 27/07) – 70% off

✚ It came from space and ate our brains (Untold Tales) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/08) – 87% off

✚ Jigsaw Masterpieces EX – Kawaii Cute Goddesses – (BottleCube) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/08) – 80% off

✚ Joe’s Diner (UIG Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/07) – 75% off

✚ Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition (FRONTIER) – $29.74 (Usually $84.99, ends 02/08) – 65% off

✚ Just Dance® 2023 Edition (Ubisoft) – $42.70 (Usually $94.95, ends 31/07) – 55% off

✚ KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (SQUARE ENIX) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 26/07) – 50% off

✚ Kill The Bad Guy (Plug In Digital) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 26/07) – 70% off

✚ King of Seas (Team17) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ Kirakira stars idol project Memories (Edia) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/08) – 30% off

✚ Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition (Plug In Digital) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle (Plug In Digital) – $6.75 (Usually $33.75, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ LOST SPHEAR (SQUARE ENIX) – $20.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 26/07) – 70% off

✚ Legend of Mana (SQUARE ENIX) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 26/07) – 50% off

✚ Lethis – Path of Progress (Plug In Digital) – $13.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/07) – 55% off

✚ Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 26/07) – 25% off

✚ Life is Strange: True Colors™ (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $49.97 (Usually $99.95, ends 26/07) – 50% off

✚ Linelight (Plug In Digital) – $6.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/07) – 55% off

✚ Lost Artifacts: Time Machine (8Floor Games) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 27/07) – 35% off

✚ Lost Phone Stories (Plug In Digital) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/07) – 75% off

✚ Mad Games Tycoon (Toplitz Productions) – $39.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 27/07) – 35% off

✚ Mad Tower Tycoon (Toplitz Productions) – $29.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/07) – 35% off

✚ Mario + Rabbids® Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft) – $20.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 31/07) – 65% off

✚ Melbits World (Plug In Digital) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ Merrily Perilly (Top Hat Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/08) – 60% off

✚ Metro Simulator (UIG Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/07) – 75% off

✚ Miden Tower (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/08) – 50% off

✚ Momonga Pinball Adventures (Plug In Digital) – $3.60 (Usually $9.00, ends 26/07) – 60% off

✚ Monkey Business (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 31/07) – 80% off

✚ Monochrome Order (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/08) – 50% off

✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 (Milestone) – $3.09 (Usually $30.95, ends 03/08) – 90% off

✚ Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/07) – 30% off

✚ Monster Sanctuary (Team17) – $8.68 (Usually $28.95, ends 11/08) – 70% off

✚ Moonlighter (11 bit studios) – $5.62 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/08) – 85% off

✚ Moorhuhn Pirates – Crazy Chicken Pirates (Higgs Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/08) – 50% off

✚ Moto Rush GT (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/08) – 93% off

✚ MotoGP™18 (Milestone) – $2.49 (Usually $24.95, ends 03/08) – 90% off

✚ MotoGP™21 (Milestone) – $7.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 03/08) – 80% off

✚ Mountain Rescue Simulator (UIG Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 27/07) – 75% off

✚ Moving Out (Team17) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/08) – 75% off

✚ Mudness Offroad Car Simulator (Midnight Works) – $1.69 (Usually $19.99, ends 01/08) – 92% off

✚ Mugsters (Team17) – $1.59 (Usually $7.95, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ Mummy Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 10/08) – 63% off

✚ My Arctic Farm 2018 (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ My Exotic Farm 2018 (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ My Farm (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ My Jurassic Farm 2018 (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ My Time at Portia (Team17) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ NEO: The World Ends with You (SQUARE ENIX) – $42.47 (Usually $84.95, ends 26/07) – 50% off

✚ NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 30/07) – 30% off

✚ NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection Deluxe Edition (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 30/07) – 30% off

✚ Neon Abyss (Team17) – $8.68 (Usually $28.95, ends 11/08) – 70% off

✚ OCTOPATH TRAVELER II (SQUARE ENIX) – $63.71 (Usually $84.95, ends 26/07) – 25% off

✚ ONINAKI (SQUARE ENIX) – $31.18 (Usually $77.95, ends 26/07) – 60% off

✚ Oh My Godheads: Party Edition (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $4.59 (Usually $22.95, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ Old School Musical (Plug In Digital) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 26/07) – 75% off

✚ Old School RPG Bundle (Plug In Digital) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 26/07) – 75% off

✚ Out of Space: Couch Edition (Plug In Digital) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/07) – 60% off

✚ Overcooked! 2 (Team17) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/08) – 75% off

✚ Overcooked! All You Can Eat (Team17) – $22.78 (Usually $56.95, ends 11/08) – 60% off

✚ Owlboy (D-pad Studio) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 20/07) – 60% off

✚ PROJECT ZERO: MAIDEN OF BLACK WATER (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $61.87 (Usually $82.50, ends 30/07) – 25% off

✚ PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $73.12 (Usually $97.50, ends 30/07) – 25% off

✚ Pankapu (Plug In Digital) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ Paradox Error (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 27/07) – 80% off

✚ PictoQuest (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/07) – 70% off

✚ Piczle Cross Adventure (Plug In Digital) – $5.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 65% off

✚ Pineview Drive (UIG Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/07) – 75% off

✚ Pirates Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 10/08) – 63% off

✚ Portal Dogs (Brain Connected) – $4.12 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/07) – 45% off

✚ Potion Party (Top Hat Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/08) – 80% off

✚ PowerWash Simulator (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $24.76 (Usually $30.95, ends 26/07) – 20% off

✚ Professional Construction – The Simulation (UIG Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 27/07) – 75% off

✚ Professional Farmer: American Dream (UIG Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 27/07) – 75% off

✚ Professional Farmer: Nintendo Switch Edition (UIG Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 27/07) – 75% off

✚ ProtoCorgi (PLAION) – $2.98 (Usually $9.95, ends 23/07) – 70% off

✚ Purrs In Heaven (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/08) – 80% off

✚ Quest of Dungeons (Upfall Studios) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 27/07) – 70% off

✚ Raging Justice (Team17) – $4.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 11/08) – 75% off

✚ Rain World (Akupara Games) – $16.42 (Usually $36.50, ends 25/07) – 55% off

✚ Raining Blobs (Plug In Digital) – $8.39 (Usually $13.99, ends 26/07) – 40% off

✚ Real Driving Sim (SC Ovilex Soft) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 11/08) – 75% off

✚ Revita (Plug In Digital) – $20.40 (Usually $25.50, ends 26/07) – 20% off

✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Grand Prix (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/08) – 85% off

✚ Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/08) – 80% off

✚ Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (Team17) – $7.23 (Usually $28.95, ends 11/08) – 75% off

✚ Rogue Singularity (Nnooo) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/07) – 87% off

✚ RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition (FRONTIER) – $15.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 02/08) – 65% off

✚ Romancing SaGa 2 (SQUARE ENIX) – $11.38 (Usually $37.95, ends 26/07) – 70% off

✚ Romancing SaGa 3 (SQUARE ENIX) – $14.68 (Usually $48.95, ends 26/07) – 70% off

✚ Ruggnar (Plug In Digital) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 26/07) – 30% off

✚ STAR OCEAN FIRST DEPARTURE R (SQUARE ENIX) – $12.78 (Usually $31.95, ends 26/07) – 60% off

✚ SaGa Frontier Remastered (SQUARE ENIX) – $18.97 (Usually $37.95, ends 26/07) – 50% off

✚ SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™ (SQUARE ENIX) – $13.48 (Usually $44.95, ends 26/07) – 70% off

✚ ScourgeBringer (Plug In Digital) – $11.47 (Usually $25.50, ends 26/07) – 55% off

✚ Shape of the World (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments (Frogwares) – $13.78 (Usually $45.95, ends 10/08) – 70% off

✚ Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Frogwares) – $22.78 (Usually $75.95, ends 27/07) – 70% off

✚ Ship Sim 2020 (SC Ovilex Soft) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ Skelittle: A Giant Party! (Plug In Digital) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/07) – 75% off

✚ Sniper (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/07) – 80% off

✚ Souldiers (Plug In Digital) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/07) – 30% off

✚ Space Blaze (UIG Entertainment) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/07) – 75% off

✚ Space Warrior (Nikita Alexeevich) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ Speedway Racing (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/08) – 80% off

✚ Spelunker Party! (SQUARE ENIX) – $9.39 (Usually $46.99, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ Splasher (Plug In Digital) – $4.40 (Usually $22.00, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ Squad Killer (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 27/07) – 80% off

✚ Starsand (Toplitz Productions) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/07) – 35% off

✚ Struggling (FRONTIER) – $6.64 (Usually $18.99, ends 02/08) – 65% off

✚ Super Arcade Soccer (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/08) – 85% off

✚ Super Fowlst (Thomas K Young) – $2.73 (Usually $13.65, ends 12/08) – 80% off

✚ Super Fowlst 2 (Thomas K Young) – $2.73 (Usually $13.65, ends 12/08) – 80% off

✚ Super Rocket Shootout (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ Super Soccer Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/08) – 50% off

✚ Super Tennis Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $6.60 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/08) – 71% off

✚ Super Volley Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/08) – 50% off

✚ Sword of Elpisia (KEMCO) – $12.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/08) – 45% off

✚ THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE (SQUARE ENIX) – $63.71 (Usually $84.95, ends 26/07) – 25% off

✚ TRIALS of MANA (SQUARE ENIX) – $38.97 (Usually $77.95, ends 26/07) – 50% off

✚ Tactics Ogre: Reborn (SQUARE ENIX) – $41.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 26/07) – 40% off

✚ Teddy Gangs (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/07) – 80% off

✚ Tennis Go (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 31/07) – 80% off

✚ The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – Chicken Edition (Plug In Digital) – $31.32 (Usually $56.95, ends 26/07) – 45% off

✚ The Escapists 2 (Team17) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/08) – 75% off

✚ The Escapists: Complete Edition (Team17) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ The Last Door – Complete Edition (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ The Next Penelope (Plug In Digital) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ The Survivalists™ (Team17) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/08) – 75% off

✚ TheNightfall (UIG Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 27/07) – 75% off

✚ They Always Run (Plug In Digital) – $17.85 (Usually $25.50, ends 26/07) – 30% off

✚ Through the Darkest of Times (HandyGames) – $10.55 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/07) – 53% off

✚ Transcripted (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 26/07) – 75% off

✚ Truck Simulator USA (SC Ovilex Soft) – $2.79 (Usually $13.99, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ VARIOUS DAYLIFE (SQUARE ENIX) – $21.97 (Usually $43.95, ends 26/07) – 50% off

✚ VENGEFUL HEART (Top Hat Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/08) – 80% off

✚ Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York (Draw Distance) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/08) – 85% off

✚ Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York (Draw Distance) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/08) – 75% off

✚ Voice of Cards Trilogy (SQUARE ENIX) – $60.76 (Usually $75.95, ends 26/07) – 20% off

✚ Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden (SQUARE ENIX) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 26/07) – 50% off

✚ Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars (SQUARE ENIX) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 26/07) – 50% off

✚ WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA (SQUARE ENIX) – $21.98 (Usually $54.95, ends 26/07) – 60% off

✚ Warp Shift (Kyrkudden) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/08) – 80% off

✚ Werewolf Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 10/08) – 63% off

✚ White Night (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ WildTrax Racing (SuperPowerUpGames) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 10/08) – 80% off

✚ Wizards of Brandel (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/08) – 50% off

✚ Worms Rumble (Team17) – $3.59 (Usually $17.95, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ Worms W.M.D (Team17) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (Prideful Sloth) – $20.30 (Usually $35.00, ends 10/08) – 42% off

✚ Yono and the Celestial Elephants (Plug In Digital) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ Yooka-Laylee (Playtonic Friends) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 20/07) – 90% off

✚ Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Team17) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ Youropa (frecle) – $11.82 (Usually $21.50, ends 20/07) – 45% off

✚ Zombie Night Terror (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 80% off