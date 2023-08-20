Aussie Bargain Roundup: Super Bomberman R 2

Advertisement

It’s the year of follow ups to Switch launch titles. We already had Zelda, then 1-2 Switch gets a sequel and now Super Bomberman R is back with a two on the end.

Super Bomberman R 2 features an entirely new adventure, online battles, and multiplayer action. There’s also a stage editor for the new Castle mode which splits teams into two, one attacking and the other defending the castle. It also has cross-play, so there should always be someone to play against.

Pricing is fairly consistent at $10 off, but EB Games has a tempting off with a preorder bonus of some socks. I don’t know about you, but if you’re a super Bomberman fan you’d pay $10 more for the socks.

Super Bomerman R 2 is out September 12th.

Amazon.com.au

Super Bomberman R 2 – $69 – Link

Big W

Super Bomberman R 2 – $69 – Link

DX Collectables

Super Bomberman R 2 – $69 – Link

EB Games

Super Bomberman R 2 – $79.95– Link

eShop

Super Bomberman R 2 – $75 – Link

The Gamesmen

Super Bomberman R 2 – $79.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Super Bomberman R 2 – $69 – Link

MightyApe

Super Bomberman R 2 – $69 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.