Super Bomberman R Online is coming to the Switch soon
The once Stadia exclusive is now getting another life on the PC and consoles – including the Switch.
Super Bomberman R Online brings the ‘battle royale experience’ experience to the Switch, with up to 64 players being able to blast the crap out of each other. There’ll be no worries finding someone to play against as the game is crossplay with all the other consoles.
Super Bomberman R Online is free to play, but if you want to unlock some characters, there’s a pack with Konami themed bombers from Castlevania and Silent Hill. If you pick up the Premium Pack, you can also play other rulesets with fewer players and teams.
The game doesn’t yet have a release date, but Konami says it will share more release information ‘soon’.
