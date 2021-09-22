A new 40 minute long Nintendo Direct is happening this week

Just like last year, and the year before that we’ve got another Nintendo Direct in September. It’ll take place this Friday, September 24th and Nintendo says it’ll run for 40 minutes.

It’ll be a great Friday morning for us! The Direct will cover Nintendo Switch games out this “winter”. So Summer for us, that could mean releases from now until the end of March.

Here’s the times for Australia…

Perth, Australia Friday, 24 Sep 2021 at 6:00 am AWST

Adelaide, Darwin – Friday, 24 Sep 2021 at 7:30 am ACST

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane Friday, 24 Sep 2021 at 8:00 am AEST

And for our international friends….

Auckland, New Zealand Fri, 24 Sep 2021 at 10:00 am NZST

Tokyo, Japan Fri, 24 Sep 2021 at 7:00 am JST

Los Angeles, USA Thu, 23 Sep 2021 at 3:00 pm PDT

London, United Kingdom Thu, 23 Sep 2021 at 11:00 pm BST



What are you expecting to show up?