Xenoblade Chronicles 3 moves up two months to July 29th

by Daniel VuckovicApril 19, 2022

Nintendo has moved forward the release date of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 up to months to a new release date on July 29th.

The game was originally due to launch in September, no reason was given for its new release date (we’re not complaining!). The new trailer shows off an improved battle system, seven playable characters and hints toward past games.

– Battle with up to seven characters: Like in previous Xenoblade Chronicles games, battles start by facing enemies directly in the field. Players can control Noah’s party of six as well as additional characters they’ll meet during the adventure. Each character has their own role in battle, which allows for diverse strategies.

– Class change: Noah is a Swordfighter, specializing in close range attacks, while Mio is a Zephyr, drawing enemy attention while evading their strikes. Thus, each character has their own class with their own strengths. Progressing in the adventure, players can change characters’ classes, creating a customised party.

– New Interlink system: Each of the tag-team pairs, Noah and Mio, Lanz and Sena, Eunie and Taion can make use of the Interlink system if certain conditions are met. They will then combine into a giant form called Ouroboros. Each Ouroboros has its own powerful move set, and deciding when to transform can be the key to winning a battle.

A Limited Edition of the game will also be made available, it will be sold exclusively through the My Nintendo Store in Australia and New Zealand. A date for when preorders open hasn’t been set yet.

There’s also a new trailer for the game as well.

