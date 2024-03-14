Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 11) Surviving
It’s a Square Enix flavoured week, with a range of Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest games but in amongst all that there’s also some great highlights – and not just things on sale. First up though, the terrific Venda is 30% off and the cheapest it’s ever been. If nothing else takes your fancy this week, or just want to save some cash you can check out Vampire Survivors for free, and No Man’s Sky now has a demo.
This week’s highlights: Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (all time low, 33% off), ONINAKI (all time low, 70% off), Venba (all time low, 30% off), Vampire Survivors (15% off, all time low, Game Trial), No Man’s Sky has a beginner friendly demo (but isn’t on sale so far). Moving Out & Moving out 2 for $35 is a great deal too.
Anything else on the list you’re looking at?
✚ AKAIITO HD REMASTER (SUCCESS) – $10.52 (Usually $17.25, ends 27/03) – 39% off
✚ ARTIFACT ADVENTURE GAIDEN DX (room6) – $8.10 (Usually $13.50, ends 21/03) – 40% off
✚ Abarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation (City Connection) – $16.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 20/03) – 10% off
✚ Actraiser Renaissance (SQUARE ENIX) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/04) – 80% off
✚ Air Traffic Sim: Airport Dispatcher Simulator (Megame) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 07/04) – 50% off
✚ Alchemic Dungeons DX (Flyhigh Works) – $5.74 (Usually $14.35, ends 27/03) – 60% off
✚ Amabilly (Ratalaika Games) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 27/03) – 40% off
✚ Ambition of the Slimes (Flyhigh Works) – $3.58 (Usually $8.95, ends 27/03) – 60% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories (Anima Game Studio) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/03) – 85% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles (Anima Game Studio) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/03) – 85% off
✚ Arietta of Spirits (RED ART GAMES) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/03) – 80% off
✚ Automachef (Team17) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/04) – 80% off
✚ Awesome Platformers Bundle (5 in 1) (Drageus Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/04) – 80% off
✚ Axiom Verge 1 & 2 Bundle (Thomas Happ Games) – $21.60 (Usually $54.00, ends 20/03) – 60% off
✚ BALAN WONDERWORLD (SQUARE ENIX) – $8.24 (Usually $54.95, ends 28/03) – 85% off
✚ BLACK WITCHCRAFT (QuattroGear) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/03) – 25% off
✚ Balance Blox (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Beauty Bounce (Gamuzumi) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ Before We Leave (Team17) – $6.99 (Usually $27.99, ends 09/04) – 75% off
✚ Betomis (eastasiasoft) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/03) – 40% off
✚ Big Dipper (Top Hat Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/03) – 60% off
✚ Blasphemous + Blasphemous 2 Bundle (Team17) – $46.19 (Usually $68.95, ends 09/04) – 33% off
✚ Book Quest (eastasiasoft) – $3.67 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/03) – 65% off
✚ Boreal Blade (Frozenbyte) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 25/03) – 50% off
✚ Bot Vice (DYA GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/04) – 80% off
✚ Bravery and Greed (Team17) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 09/04) – 50% off
✚ Breakfast Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 14/04) – 80% off
✚ Brotherhood United (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $12.45, ends 24/03) – 88% off
✚ Bubble Shooter DX (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Bunny Bounce (Gamuzumi) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ Byakko-tai Samurai Boys (OperaHouse) – $15.71 (Usually $31.42, ends 27/03) – 50% off
✚ CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION (SQUARE ENIX) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND (SQUARE ENIX) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ COTTOn 2 – Saturn Tribute (City Connection) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/03) – 10% off
✚ COTTOn Boomerang – Saturn Tribute (City Connection) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/03) – 10% off
✚ CRAYON SHINCHAN The Storm Called FLAMING KASUKABE RUNNER!! (Bushiroad) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ Canfield Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $8.58 (Usually $11.45, ends 28/03) – 25% off
✚ Captain StarONE (Flyhigh Works) – $7.18 (Usually $17.95, ends 27/03) – 60% off
✚ Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days (Bushiroad) – $79.65 (Usually $88.50, ends 21/03) – 10% off
✚ Chess Royal (Silesia Games) – $3.00 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/03) – 33% off
✚ Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! (SQUARE ENIX) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 28/03) – 60% off
✚ Classic Pool (Revulo Games) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/04) – 88% off
✚ Cleopatra Fortune™ S-Tribute (City Connection) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/03) – 10% off
✚ Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Doborog Games) – $13.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 20/03) – 55% off
✚ Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/04) – 72% off
✚ Codebreaker Puzzle 1000! ENG & JAN (SUCCESS) – $5.85 (Usually $11.70, ends 27/03) – 50% off
✚ Collection of Mana (SQUARE ENIX) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ Cytus α (Flyhigh Works) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 27/03) – 60% off
✚ DEEMO (Flyhigh Works) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/03) – 60% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST (SQUARE ENIX) – $4.90 (Usually $7.55, ends 28/03) – 35% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (SQUARE ENIX) – $6.20 (Usually $9.55, ends 28/03) – 35% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST III: The Seeds of Salvation (SQUARE ENIX) – $12.31 (Usually $18.95, ends 28/03) – 35% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince (SQUARE ENIX) – $56.91 (Usually $84.95, ends 28/03) – 33% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST TREASURES (SQUARE ENIX) – $50.97 (Usually $84.95, ends 28/03) – 40% off
✚ Danmaku Unlimited 3 (Doragon) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ Dark Theme Bundle (Drageus Games) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/04) – 65% off
✚ Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical (Flyhigh Works) – $3.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 27/03) – 60% off
✚ Dating Life: Miley X Emily (Gamuzumi) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Interactive) – $17.98 (Usually $44.96, ends 25/03) – 60% off
✚ Deathsmiles I･II (City Connection) – $54.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 20/03) – 10% off
✚ Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy (Nomad Games) – $6.67 (Usually $13.35, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ Decay of Logos (Amplify Creations) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/03) – 75% off
✚ Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.99, ends 24/03) – 85% off
✚ Deuces Wild – Video Poker (eSolutions Nordic) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ Diamond Girl ★An Earnest Education in Love★ (OperaHouse) – $16.39 (Usually $32.78, ends 27/03) – 50% off
✚ Dino Puzzler World (RuWaMo Games) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/04) – 87% off
✚ Dominate – Board Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $4.45 (Usually $8.90, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ Dragon Blaze for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $8.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 20/03) – 10% off
✚ Drizzlepath: Deja Vu (eastasiasoft) – $3.67 (Usually $10.49, ends 28/03) – 65% off
✚ ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights (Binary Haze Interactive) – $12.79 (Usually $31.99, ends 21/03) – 60% off
✚ Elderand (Graffiti Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/04) – 50% off
✚ Elves Christmas Hentai Puzzle (Gamuzumi) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Elves Fantasy Hentai Puzzle (Gamuzumi) – $2.49 (Usually $4.99, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ Escape Room Bundle Triple Pack (mc2games) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 20/03) – 40% off
✚ Escape Room Pentalogy Bundle (mc2games) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 20/03) – 40% off
✚ Escape Rooms Bundle (mc2games) – $29.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 20/03) – 40% off
✚ Event Horizon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 14/04) – 83% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY IX (SQUARE ENIX) – $12.78 (Usually $31.95, ends 28/03) – 60% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY VII (SQUARE ENIX) – $9.58 (Usually $23.95, ends 28/03) – 60% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered (SQUARE ENIX) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/03) – 60% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster (SQUARE ENIX) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 28/03) – 60% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE (SQUARE ENIX) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 28/03) – 60% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD (SQUARE ENIX) – $17.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 28/03) – 60% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY® CRYSTAL CHRONICLES™ Remastered Edition (SQUARE ENIX) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 28/03) – 60% off
✚ Fairune Collection (Flyhigh Works) – $7.18 (Usually $17.95, ends 27/03) – 60% off
✚ Fear Effect Sedna (SQUARE ENIX) – $2.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/03) – 90% off
✚ Fighting Fantasy Legends (Nomad Games) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ Final Exerion (City Connection) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/03) – 10% off
✚ Fingun (Gamuzumi) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ Flying Soldiers (Wild Sphere) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/03) – 85% off
✚ Forest Guardian (Top Hat Studios) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 26/03) – 80% off
✚ Forty Thieves Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $8.58 (Usually $11.45, ends 28/03) – 25% off
✚ FreeCell Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $8.58 (Usually $11.45, ends 28/03) – 25% off
✚ FunBox Party (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 14/04) – 50% off
✚ GUNBARICH for Nintendo Switch™ (City Connection) – $8.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 20/03) – 10% off
✚ GUNBIRD for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $8.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 20/03) – 10% off
✚ GUNBIRD2 for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $8.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 20/03) – 10% off
✚ GUNGUNGUN (Top Hat Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/03) – 60% off
✚ GUNKID 99 (Top Hat Studios) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 26/03) – 60% off
✚ Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special (City Connection) – $18.67 (Usually $37.35, ends 20/03) – 50% off
✚ Genetic Disaster (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/04) – 90% off
✚ Get Ogre It (Croix Apps) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 24/03) – 80% off
✚ Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles (8Floor Games) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/03) – 35% off
✚ Going Under (Team17) – $7.23 (Usually $28.95, ends 09/04) – 75% off
✚ Greak: Memories of Azur (Team17) – $7.23 (Usually $28.95, ends 09/04) – 75% off
✚ Guardian Force – Saturn Tribute (City Connection) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/03) – 10% off
✚ Guardian of Lore (Top Hat Studios) – $4.20 (Usually $21.00, ends 26/03) – 80% off
✚ HARVESTELLA (SQUARE ENIX) – $42.47 (Usually $84.95, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ Harem Girl Isabella (Gamuzumi) – $2.49 (Usually $4.99, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ Heart&Slash (aheartfulofgames) – $3.15 (Usually $21.00, ends 24/03) – 85% off
✚ Heidelberg 1693 (RED ART GAMES) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/03) – 80% off
✚ Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption (Silesia Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/03) – 80% off
✚ Hexxagon – Board Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $4.45 (Usually $8.90, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ Hokko Life (Team17) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 09/04) – 50% off
✚ Hot Gimmick Cosplay-jong for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $13.77 (Usually $27.55, ends 20/03) – 50% off
✚ Hot Tentacles Shooter (Gamuzumi) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard (Outright Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/03) – 60% off
✚ I am Setsuna (SQUARE ENIX) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 28/03) – 70% off
✚ IMPLOSION (Flyhigh Works) – $6.24 (Usually $15.60, ends 27/03) – 60% off
✚ Infection – Board Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $4.45 (Usually $8.90, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai (SQUARE ENIX) – $65.62 (Usually $97.95, ends 28/03) – 33% off
✚ Into A Dream (Top Hat Studios) – $3.48 (Usually $17.40, ends 26/03) – 80% off
✚ JDM Racing – 2 (Nikita Alexeevich) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/04) – 50% off
✚ Jacks or Better – Video Poker (eSolutions Nordic) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ Joker Poker – Video Poker (eSolutions Nordic) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ KAMIKO (Flyhigh Works) – $2.60 (Usually $6.50, ends 27/03) – 60% off
✚ KASIORI (SUCCESS) – $7.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 27/03) – 30% off
✚ KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (SQUARE ENIX) – $35.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 28/03) – 60% off
✚ Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim (Top Hat Studios) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/03) – 60% off
✚ Kid Tripp (Four Horses) – $1.50 (Usually $5.20, ends 10/04) – 71% off
✚ King of Seas (Team17) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/04) – 80% off
✚ Kirakira stars idol project Nagisa (Edia) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/04) – 50% off
✚ Kirakira stars idol project Reika (Edia) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/04) – 50% off
✚ Klondike Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $8.58 (Usually $11.45, ends 28/03) – 25% off
✚ Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape (LKMAD) – $2.74 (Usually $10.99, ends 09/04) – 75% off
✚ Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality (LKMAD) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 09/04) – 75% off
✚ LOST SPHEAR (SQUARE ENIX) – $20.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 28/03) – 70% off
✚ Lanota (Flyhigh Works) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 27/03) – 60% off
✚ Layer Section™ & Galactic Attack™ S-Tribute (City Connection) – $37.80 (Usually $42.00, ends 20/03) – 10% off
✚ Legend of Arcadieu Bundle (Gamuzumi) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ Legend of Mana (SQUARE ENIX) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ Life is Strange: True Colors™ (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $29.98 (Usually $99.95, ends 28/03) – 70% off
✚ Loot Box Simulator – RPG Anime Girls (EpiXR Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.99, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Lotus Reverie: First Nexus (Keinart) – $3.78 (Usually $21.00, ends 24/03) – 82% off
✚ M.A.C.E. Space Shooter (EntwicklerX) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/03) – 60% off
✚ MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame (Milestone) – $2.49 (Usually $24.95, ends 28/03) – 90% off
✚ Mad Carnage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/04) – 80% off
✚ Magic Potion Millionaire (ARTIFACTS) – $11.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 21/03) – 35% off
✚ Marble Power Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Master Sleuth Bundle (Frogwares) – $20.85 (Usually $139.00, ends 11/04) – 85% off
✚ Maze Blaze (Revulo Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/04) – 90% off
✚ MazezaM – Puzzle Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ Mech Rage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/04) – 90% off
✚ Merrily Perilly (Top Hat Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/03) – 60% off
✚ Moorhuhn Jump and Run ‘Traps and Treasures’ (Higgs Games) – $5.25 (Usually $18.75, ends 14/04) – 72% off
✚ MotoGP™18 (Milestone) – $2.49 (Usually $24.95, ends 28/03) – 90% off
✚ Moving Out & Moving out 2 Bundle (Team17) – $34.47 (Usually $68.95, ends 09/04) – 50% off
✚ Mugsters (Team17) – $3.18 (Usually $7.95, ends 09/04) – 60% off
✚ My Bewitching Perfume (OperaHouse) – $16.50 (Usually $33.00, ends 27/03) – 50% off
✚ Mystic Vale (Nomad Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ Mythology Waifus Mahjong (Gamuzumi) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ NEO: The World Ends with You (SQUARE ENIX) – $33.98 (Usually $84.95, ends 28/03) – 60% off
✚ Narita Boy (Team17) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/04) – 80% off
✚ Naught (Wild Sphere) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/03) – 85% off
✚ Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/03) – 75% off
✚ Ninja Striker! (Flyhigh Works) – $2.86 (Usually $7.15, ends 27/03) – 60% off
✚ Number Place 10000 (SUCCESS) – $3.82 (Usually $7.65, ends 27/03) – 50% off
✚ ONINAKI (SQUARE ENIX) – $23.38 (Usually $77.95, ends 28/03) – 70% off
✚ OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK (KADOKAWA) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/03) – 60% off
✚ Oh My Godheads: Party Edition (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $4.59 (Usually $22.95, ends 28/03) – 80% off
✚ Overcooked: Special Edition (Team17) – $5.20 (Usually $26.00, ends 09/04) – 80% off
✚ Oxide Room 104 (Wild Sphere) – $10.35 (Usually $36.99, ends 24/03) – 72% off
✚ PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo (SQUARE ENIX) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/03) – 40% off
✚ PI.EXE (Zenberry Games) – $3.60 (Usually $9.00, ends 25/03) – 60% off
✚ PLANET ALPHA (Team17) – $3.19 (Usually $15.95, ends 09/04) – 80% off
✚ Panmorphia (LKMAD) – $2.74 (Usually $10.99, ends 09/04) – 75% off
✚ Panmorphia: Awakened (LKMAD) – $2.74 (Usually $10.99, ends 09/04) – 75% off
✚ Panmorphia: Enchanted (LKMAD) – $1.74 (Usually $6.99, ends 09/04) – 75% off
✚ Passing By – A Tailwind Journey (Plug In Digital) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/03) – 10% off
✚ Passpartout: The Starving Artist (Flamebait) – $5.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/03) – 67% off
✚ Perry Pig Jump (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Picture Painting Puzzle 1000! (SUCCESS) – $3.82 (Usually $7.65, ends 27/03) – 50% off
✚ Pirates on Target (Ratalaika Games) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 27/03) – 40% off
✚ Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 28/03) – 60% off
✚ Poly Link – Battle Heroes (EpiXR Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.99, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Poly Link – Origins (EpiXR Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.99, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Poly Link – RPG Anime Girls (EpiXR Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.99, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ PopSlinger (Funky Can Creative) – $8.91 (Usually $19.80, ends 21/03) – 55% off
✚ Potion Party (Top Hat Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/03) – 80% off
✚ PowerWash Simulator (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $24.76 (Usually $30.95, ends 28/03) – 20% off
✚ President F.net (Flyhigh Works) – $3.66 (Usually $9.15, ends 27/03) – 60% off
✚ Princess Closet – Fashion and love will change me – (OperaHouse) – $16.39 (Usually $32.78, ends 27/03) – 50% off
✚ Push the Box – Puzzle Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ Puzzle Bundle: inbento + Golf Peaks (7Levels) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/04) – 50% off
✚ Pyramid Quest (EntwicklerX) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/03) – 60% off
✚ Quest of Dungeons (Upfall Studios) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 04/04) – 75% off
✚ RPG Bundle (Drageus Games) – $7.42 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/04) – 67% off
✚ Radon Break (EntwicklerX) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 24/03) – 60% off
✚ Raiders Of The Lost Island (Last Tales) – $6.48 (Usually $16.20, ends 21/03) – 60% off
✚ Raiders of the North Sea (Dire Wolf Digital) – $24.30 (Usually $27.00, ends 21/03) – 10% off
✚ Rainbow Moon + Rainbow Skies Strategy RPG Bundle (eastasiasoft) – $40.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 04/04) – 10% off
✚ Riverbond (Cococucumber) – $6.59 (Usually $32.95, ends 27/03) – 80% off
✚ Robolt (eastasiasoft) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/03) – 40% off
✚ Romancing SaGa 2 (SQUARE ENIX) – $11.38 (Usually $37.95, ends 28/03) – 70% off
✚ Romancing SaGa 3 (SQUARE ENIX) – $14.68 (Usually $48.95, ends 28/03) – 70% off
✚ Root (Dire Wolf Digital) – $23.22 (Usually $25.80, ends 21/03) – 10% off
✚ SMASHING THE BATTLE (PLATINUMROCKET) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/04) – 40% off
✚ SMASHING THE BATTLE GHOST SOUL (PLATINUMROCKET) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/04) – 40% off
✚ SOL DIVIDE -SWORD OF DARKNESS- for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $8.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 20/03) – 10% off
✚ STAR OCEAN FIRST DEPARTURE R (SQUARE ENIX) – $9.58 (Usually $31.95, ends 28/03) – 70% off
✚ STRIKERS 1945 II for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $8.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 20/03) – 10% off
✚ STRIKERS1945 for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $8.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 20/03) – 10% off
✚ SUPER METBOY! (Flyhigh Works) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/03) – 90% off
✚ SaGa Frontier Remastered (SQUARE ENIX) – $18.97 (Usually $37.95, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™ (SQUARE ENIX) – $13.48 (Usually $44.95, ends 28/03) – 70% off
✚ Sable’s Grimoire (Gamuzumi) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Sable’s Grimoire: Man And Elf (Gamuzumi) – $6.69 (Usually $9.99, ends 31/03) – 33% off
✚ Sagrada (Dire Wolf Digital) – $21.59 (Usually $23.99, ends 21/03) – 10% off
✚ Sakura MMO 3 (Gamuzumi) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ Sakura Santa (Gamuzumi) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ Sakura Succubus 2 (Gamuzumi) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Sakura Succubus 3 (Gamuzumi) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Sakura Succubus 5 (Gamuzumi) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Samurai Aces for Nintendo Switch™ (City Connection) – $8.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 20/03) – 10% off
✚ Samurai Defender: Ninja Warfare (Flyhigh Works) – $5.74 (Usually $14.35, ends 27/03) – 60% off
✚ Shadows Over Loathing (Asymmetric) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/03) – 25% off
✚ Shantae (WayForward) – $7.47 (Usually $12.45, ends 25/03) – 40% off
✚ Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse (WayForward) – $12.15 (Usually $24.30, ends 25/03) – 50% off
✚ Shantae and the Seven Sirens (WayForward) – $21.00 (Usually $42.00, ends 25/03) – 50% off
✚ Shantae: Half- Genie Hero Ultimate Edition (WayForward) – $18.22 (Usually $36.45, ends 25/03) – 50% off
✚ Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut (WayForward) – $6.30 (Usually $12.60, ends 25/03) – 50% off
✚ Sheltered (Team17) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/04) – 80% off
✚ Simulator Bundle: Gas Station Simulator and Barn Finders (MD GAMES) – $29.97 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/04) – 33% off
✚ Sky Rogue (Fractal Phase) – $13.49 (Usually $26.99, ends 20/03) – 50% off
✚ Slime Tactics (Flyhigh Works) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/03) – 60% off
✚ Sofiya and the Ancient Clan (eastasiasoft) – $4.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 28/03) – 65% off
✚ Spelunker Party! (SQUARE ENIX) – $9.39 (Usually $46.99, ends 28/03) – 80% off
✚ Spencer (EntwicklerX) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 24/03) – 60% off
✚ Spider Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $8.58 (Usually $11.45, ends 28/03) – 25% off
✚ Spider Solitaire F (Flyhigh Works) – $3.58 (Usually $8.95, ends 27/03) – 60% off
✚ Steampunk Tower 2 (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/04) – 90% off
✚ Steamroll: Rustless Edition (Catness Game) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ Steel Defier (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 27/03) – 50% off
✚ Stickman’s Arena (eastasiasoft) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/03) – 30% off
✚ Street Cleaner: The Video Game (Creaky Lantern Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 27/03) – 50% off
✚ Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/04) – 80% off
✚ SturmFront – The Mutant War: Übel Edition (RED ART GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/03) – 80% off
✚ SubaraCity (Flyhigh Works) – $3.58 (Usually $8.95, ends 27/03) – 60% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 3 Autumn Leaves (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 13/04) – 73% off
✚ Summer Days (Gamuzumi) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ Super Crush KO (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $9.19 (Usually $22.99, ends 21/03) – 60% off
✚ Super Korotama (Catness Game) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/03) – 60% off
✚ Super Magbot (Team17) – $3.98 (Usually $15.95, ends 09/04) – 75% off
✚ Super Mombo Quest (Orube Game Studio) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/03) – 60% off
✚ Super Star Blast (EntwicklerX) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/03) – 60% off
✚ Super Star Path (DYA GAMES) – $3.18 (Usually $7.95, ends 11/04) – 60% off
✚ Swamp Defense 2 (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Sweet Witches (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/04) – 90% off
✚ TENGAI for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $8.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 20/03) – 10% off
✚ THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE (SQUARE ENIX) – $42.47 (Usually $84.95, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ TOEM (Something We Made) – $6.75 (Usually $27.00, ends 28/03) – 75% off
✚ TOUHOU Spell Bubble (TAITO) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 25/03) – 50% off
✚ TRIALS of MANA (SQUARE ENIX) – $38.97 (Usually $77.95, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ TY the Tasmanian Tiger™ 2: Bush Rescue™ HD (Krome Studios) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 25/03) – 50% off
✚ Tactics Ogre: Reborn (SQUARE ENIX) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ Talisman: Digital Edition (Nomad Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ The Escapists: Complete Edition (Team17) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 09/04) – 80% off
✚ The Knight Witch (Team17) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 09/04) – 50% off
✚ The Savior’s Gang (Catness Game) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/03) – 60% off
✚ The TakeOver (Antonios Pelekanos) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/04) – 80% off
✚ Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 28/03) – 70% off
✚ Timothy vs the Aliens (Wild Sphere) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/03) – 85% off
✚ Transiruby (Flyhigh Works) – $13.12 (Usually $18.75, ends 27/03) – 30% off
✚ Trine 2: Complete Story (Frozenbyte) – $6.37 (Usually $25.50, ends 25/03) – 75% off
✚ Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power (Frozenbyte) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/03) – 75% off
✚ Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (Frozenbyte) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 25/03) – 75% off
✚ Trine Enchanted Edition (Frozenbyte) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/03) – 75% off
✚ Uchu Shinshuchu (SUCCESS) – $1.50 (Usually $9.30, ends 27/03) – 84% off
✚ VENGEFUL HEART (Top Hat Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/03) – 80% off
✚ VOEZ (Flyhigh Works) – $10.80 (Usually $27.00, ends 27/03) – 60% off
✚ Venba (Visai Games) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/03) – 40% off
✚ Video Poker Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $9.67 (Usually $12.90, ends 28/03) – 25% off
✚ Voice of Cards Trilogy (SQUARE ENIX) – $53.16 (Usually $75.95, ends 28/03) – 30% off
✚ Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden (SQUARE ENIX) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars (SQUARE ENIX) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA (SQUARE ENIX) – $21.98 (Usually $54.95, ends 28/03) – 60% off
✚ Waifu Space Conquest (Gamuzumi) – $5.35 (Usually $7.99, ends 24/03) – 33% off
✚ West of Loathing (Asymmetric) – $8.00 (Usually $16.00, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ Witch & Hero (Flyhigh Works) – $3.66 (Usually $9.15, ends 27/03) – 60% off
✚ Witch & Hero 2 (Flyhigh Works) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/03) – 60% off
✚ World Tree Marché (Flyhigh Works) – $8.82 (Usually $22.05, ends 27/03) – 60% off
✚ World for Two (room6) – $9.90 (Usually $16.50, ends 21/03) – 40% off
✚ Worms W.M.D (Team17) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 09/04) – 80% off
✚ Yoku’s Island Express (Team17) – $5.40 (Usually $27.00, ends 09/04) – 80% off
✚ Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Team17) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 09/04) – 80% off
✚ Yumemidori Nostalgia (OperaHouse) – $16.31 (Usually $32.63, ends 27/03) – 50% off
✚ ZERO GUNNER 2- for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $8.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 20/03) – 10% off
✚ Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed (Outright Games) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/03) – 65% off
✚ Zombo Buster Advance (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ Zumba Garden (Silesia Games) – $2.99 (Usually $4.49, ends 24/03) – 33% off