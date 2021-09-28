Vookcast #222: Will N64 and Mega Drive Games Keep You Subbed to NSO?

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to digest all the announcements out of the September Nintendo Direct: Monster Hunter Rise’s new expansion; Smash Ultimate’s final fighter announcement in October; the Bayonetta 3 reveal; a new, 3D Kirby adventure; N64 and Mega Drive games coming to Switch Online; plus loads more.

Later we look at the Switch’s firmware v13.0.0 update that enables bluetooth audio… 4.5 years into its life. And discuss whether or not EB Games’s new online marketplace for retro games will be a good thing for collectors (hint: we’re not holding out breath).

How much would you be willing to pay on top of your NSO subscription to play N64 games on the go? Which announcement has you excited about the Switch in 2022? Who do you think the last Smash Ultimate fighter will be? Trade ‘n save over to the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!

This week’s music is from Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon for the Nintendo 64.