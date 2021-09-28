Vookcast #222: Will N64 and Mega Drive Games Keep You Subbed to NSO?
On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to digest all the announcements out of the September Nintendo Direct: Monster Hunter Rise’s new expansion; Smash Ultimate’s final fighter announcement in October; the Bayonetta 3 reveal; a new, 3D Kirby adventure; N64 and Mega Drive games coming to Switch Online; plus loads more.
Later we look at the Switch’s firmware v13.0.0 update that enables bluetooth audio… 4.5 years into its life. And discuss whether or not EB Games’s new online marketplace for retro games will be a good thing for collectors (hint: we’re not holding out breath).
How much would you be willing to pay on top of your NSO subscription to play N64 games on the go? Which announcement has you excited about the Switch in 2022? Who do you think the last Smash Ultimate fighter will be? Trade ‘n save over to the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!
Relevant articles:
- Monster Hunter Rise is getting a “massive” expansion in winter 2022 titled ‘Sunbreak’
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic coming to Switch on November 11th, ported by Aspyr
- Animal Crossing New Horizons getting a Direct in October, will feature Brewster
- Final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter will be revealed Oct 6th (1am); will be the last one
- Bayonetta 3 finally gets a new trailer, gameplay, and a launch window; after 4 years of silence
- Triangle Strategy drops the “Project”, releasing on March 4th 2022
- Super Mario Bros. animated movie cast revealed, out Holiday 2022
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land announced: coming autumn 2022, first 3D Kirby adventure
- Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive games coming to NSO: will cost extra, new controllers
- Nintendo adds Bluetooth audio output to Switch in latest firmware
- EB Games to launch Zing! Marketplace online for retro games and more
This week’s music is from Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon for the Nintendo 64.