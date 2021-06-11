Two Point Campus coming to Switch in 2022
The very excellent Two Point Hospital is getting a scholastic follow-up with Two Point Campus set for release next year.
You’ll be able to construct and manage the university of your dreams. You can control everything from the students to the buildings and classes that run in them.
For the first time, you’ll also be able to edit the outdoor areas. Lay down paths, hedges, and all the utilities around your campus, not just personal and students.
Being a Two Point game, people aren’t just learning boring subjects. They’ll be a Knight School and Gastronomy school where you cook massive food. You’ll also have to manage students relationships, get them gigs and set up societies for them to join.
The game is set for release sometime next year.
