Classes start at Two Point Campus this May
Sega and Two Point Studios have given a release to the upcoming Two Point Campus, and it’ll arrive on May 17th.
As the name suggests, you’ll be leaving the hospital behind and building a great University campus. Unlike the last game, you’ll create the inside of buildings and the entire campus, including the grounds.
A collectors edition of the game called “Enrolment Edition” will launch alongside a campus map and a university prospectus and bonus DLC.
Here’s a brand new trailer for the game, it will be available to preorder from the eShop soon.
