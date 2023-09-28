There’s a Super Mario Bros. Wonder tram rolling around Melbourne
Advertisement
Not only will Super Mario Bros. Wonder be playable at PAX Australia next weekend, you might be able to even take a Super Mario Bros. Wonder tram to get there.
As spotted by Skooota, there’s at least one tram adorned with this wonderful livery rolling around the streets of Melbourne.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder is out October 20th, we’ve got a bargain guide here, and as mention before you can play Wonder at PAX next week.
Thanks to Skooota for the photos.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
60%
Oh wow!
40%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments