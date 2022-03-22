The latest Nintendo Switch firmware finally adds Folders

After 84 years, Nintendo has finally added folders to the home menu of the Nintendo Switch.

They’re calling them “groups” but we know they’re folders. As the name suggests you can now group games by games of games, different consoles, whatever you feel. Up to 100 groups can be made with 200 games per group.

The folders are accessible through the “All Software” screen only.

Another change in this firmware is the ability to change the volume of connected Bluetooth devices with either the console or the device itself. They’ve also bumped the maximum output volume for some Bluetooth devices – a lot of people complained some headphones were too quiet.

Here’s the full changelog.

“Groups” feature was added to the All Software menu.

You can now create groups of software to help organize your software titles.

Making groups for different game genres, developers, or whatever you’d like to organize by may make it easier to find the application you want. Up to 100 groups can be created with a max of 200 titles per group.

The button to proceed to the “All Software” screen is displayed only when there are 13 or more software title icons on the system.

For more information, see How to Create Groups of Software.

Bluetooth® Audio volume behavior was changed.

You can now adjust the volume of Bluetooth audio devices using either the Nintendo Switch™ console or through volume control buttons on the Bluetooth audio device. The Bluetooth audio device must support AVRCP profiles for these changes to work.

The volume displayed on the console will reflect the Bluetooth audio volume when using the device’s control buttons.

The maximum volume output for some Bluetooth audio devices has been increased. When first connecting a device, volume will be reduced to avoid sudden loudness. For more information, see How to Pair and Manage Bluetooth Audio Devices.

