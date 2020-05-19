The 51 Worldwide Games overview trailer is now in English
Late last month we posted the Japanese version of the trailer you’ll see below. It runs through all 51 games featured in 51 Worldwide Games coming early next month.
There’s a bit on each one, and how you’ll be able to play locally, online and even with ‘download play’. There will be a small application available for people who don’t have the game to download and be able to join in on the fun.
