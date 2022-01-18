Take of 360° Tour of the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends Arceus
Update: The video has since been removed, maybe someone put it up early or…. whatever, it’s down.
The Pokémon Company has released something a bit different, a 360 degree tour of the Hisui region on YouTube. You can watch the video and move the viewpoint in any direction.
The tour takes place on foot, on the ground with Wyrdeer and in the air with an Hisuian Braviary. The video is just a couple of minutes long but gives a sneak peak at the world of Pokémon Legends Arceus which is now less than 10 days away.
