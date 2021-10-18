1784
Aussie Bargain Roundup: Pokémon Legends Arceus

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 18, 2021

Yeah, it probably is a little early for this one. However, one store has started a preorder bonus, so it would be amiss not to mention it before it sells out. So many preorder bonuses this year have been gone way before launch.

Both EB Games and JB Hi-Fi are offering the same steel book for preordering. It’s not often we see the two stores with the same deal, but at least you can choose now.

Pokémon Legends Arceus is out on January 22nd.

Amazon.com.au

  • Pokémon Legends Arceus – $68 – Link

Big W

  • Pokémon Legends Arceus – $69Link

Catch

  • Pokémon Legends Arceus – $69 Link

Critical Hit

  • Pokémon Legends Arceus – $69Link

EB Games

  • Pokémon Legends Arceus – $79.95 – Link
    • Trade Deal: Only $29 when you trade 2 selected games
    • Steelbook preorder bonus, while stocks last

eShop

  • Pokémon Legends Arceus – $79.95Link

Gamesmen

  • Pokémon Legends Arceus – $68Link

Harvey Norman

  • Pokémon Legends Arceus – $68

JB Hi-Fi

  • Pokémon Legends Arceus – $69 – Link
    • Steelbook preorder bonus, while stocks last

OzGameShop

  • Pokémon Legends Arceus – $75.99Link

Target

  • Pokémon Legends Arceus – $69Link
