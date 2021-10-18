Aussie Bargain Roundup: Pokémon Legends Arceus
Yeah, it probably is a little early for this one. However, one store has started a preorder bonus, so it would be amiss not to mention it before it sells out. So many preorder bonuses this year have been gone way before launch.
Both EB Games and JB Hi-Fi are offering the same steel book for preordering. It’s not often we see the two stores with the same deal, but at least you can choose now.
Pokémon Legends Arceus is out on January 22nd.
Amazon.com.au
- Pokémon Legends Arceus – $68 – Link
Big W
- Pokémon Legends Arceus – $69 – Link
Catch
- Pokémon Legends Arceus – $69 – Link
Critical Hit
- Pokémon Legends Arceus – $69 – Link
EB Games
- Pokémon Legends Arceus – $79.95 – Link
- Trade Deal: Only $29 when you trade 2 selected games
- Steelbook preorder bonus, while stocks last
eShop
- Pokémon Legends Arceus – $79.95 – Link
- Use a game voucher to get the game for $67.45
Gamesmen
- Pokémon Legends Arceus – $68 – Link
Harvey Norman
- Pokémon Legends Arceus – $68
JB Hi-Fi
- Pokémon Legends Arceus – $69 – Link
- Steelbook preorder bonus, while stocks last
OzGameShop
- Pokémon Legends Arceus – $75.99 – Link
Target
- Pokémon Legends Arceus – $69 – Link
