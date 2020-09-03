Super Mario’s 35th Anniversary spills into Splatoon, Animal Crossing, and more

Super Mario Bros.’ 35th Anniversary party is in full swing over the next few months, between new devices, collections of classic games, and a freaking AR Mario Kart with real RC cars. But the celebrations aren’t just focused on new products, they’re also including content in existing games, clothing items, and so much more.

Starting from the 9th of September, you’ll be able to race alongside SNES Mario and Donkey Kong Jr. in Mario Kart Tour.

From 4:00pm AEST / 6:00pm NZST on 9th September until 4:00pm AEST / 6:00pm NZST on 23rd September, Mario Kart Tour will have a Super Mario Kart Tour event, with special appearances by Mario (SNES) and Donkey Kong Jr. (SNES) from the original Super Mario Kart.

Then, in November, an anniversary-themed Ninji speedrun will make its appearance in Super Mario Maker 2. Following that up will be a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament focusing on Super Mario fighters, stages, and items, which will run over November and December.

The headline news here is a brand new Splatfest in Splatoon 2, the first new Splatfest since July last year, after we saw a few repeats earlier this year. The Super Mario Splatfest will have players pick sides and face off over the eternal question: Which is better, the Super Mushroom, or the Super Star? The Splatfest will run in January 2021.

Curiously the Australian PR for the game mentions that the physical Splatfest t-shirts shown above will be available on the MyNintendo store, which would be the first physical item to hit the store in Australia.

Super Mario-themed furniture will also be arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March 2021, but little information beyond its existence is currently known.

Here’s a logo to get you excited;

Nintendo also covered the RS-Dreamer Super Mario 64 shoes by PUMA, new BlackMilk Mario clothing, the Monopoly and Jenga, new toys from Jakks, and of course the NES and Super Mario LEGO sets.







Phew, as you can see Nintendo is flat out in Mario 35th Anniversary celebration mode for a few months to come now.