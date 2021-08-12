Spelunky 1 and 2 out August 26th on Switch eShop

While they were missing from the Indie World showcase early this morning, the eShop has still come through with the goods.

Both Spelunky 1 and Spelunky 2 will be released, at least in Australia, on August 26th – just a couple weeks away. The first game will set you back $15.00AU and the second $30.00AU.





These two games were behind only Sports Story and Silksong in wanting to be seen in the Indie World presentation.