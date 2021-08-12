Spelunky 1 and 2 out August 26th on Switch eShop
While they were missing from the Indie World showcase early this morning, the eShop has still come through with the goods.
Both Spelunky 1 and Spelunky 2 will be released, at least in Australia, on August 26th – just a couple weeks away. The first game will set you back $15.00AU and the second $30.00AU.
These two games were behind only Sports Story and Silksong in wanting to be seen in the Indie World presentation.
With Spelunky and Spelunky 2, brave your way through treacherous tunnels and caverns, outfitted with the survival supplies you find along the way. Featuring dense worlds teeming with secrets, surprises and slapstick hilarity, each time you play promises danger and delight. Watch out for leprechauns, ghosts, flying fish and galloping turkeys as you explore the unknown. Plunge into Spelunky and Spelunky 2 when both games launch on Nintendo Switch in summer 2021.