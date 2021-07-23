Skyward Sword HD Drawstring Bag added to My Nintendo Store rewards
Nintendo has posted another new My Nintendo reward on the My Nintendo Store today, and surprise. It’s something related to the recently released Skyward Sword HD.
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Drawstring Bag can be used to store all your goodies – it’s 170mm wide and 250mm tall, so it probably can’t fit a real Bomb Flower – but probably safer too.
It’s available for 500 Platinum coins here.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments