Skyrim Anniversary Edition just drops out of nowhere on Switch, available right now

It wasn’t like the Korean rating board didn’t give it away earlier this month, but The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition has just released on Switch without any formal announcement by Bethesda.

The $30.00AUD upgrade adds a bunch of features to the game, and while it doesn’t have modding support does add a bunch of them. It also has the official add-ons Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.

If you haven’t got Skyrim already, the entire bundle is available here. If you were going to upgrade, be sure to get the 15% off eShop gift cards at Coles right now.