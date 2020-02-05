Pokémon Go is celebrating Pokémon Day with a bunch of events

Pokémon Day is fast approaching, that’s February 27 – the day Pokémon Red and Green were released in Japan in 1996. To celebrate Pokémon Go is holding a bunch of different events in-game with some returning event Pokémon and some brand new ones as well.

Here’s the info straight from Niantic, we’ve converted the times to local Australian times.

Pokémon Day celebration event

Date + Time

Perth, Australia Wed, 26 Feb 2020 at 5:00 am AWST

Adelaide, Australia Wed, 26 Feb 2020 at 7:30 am ACDT

Darwin, Australia Wed, 26 Feb 2020 at 6:30 am ACST

Brisbane, Australia Wed, 26 Feb 2020 at 7:00 am AEST

Sydney, Australia Wed, 26 Feb 2020 at 8:00 am AEDT

Melbourne, Australia Wed, 26 Feb 2020 at 8:00 am AEDT

The event runs until March 2nd with the same times as above.

Features

Some Pokémon are here to party! Keep a lookout for Pikachu and Eevee wearing party hats appearing in the wild. Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle sporting the same festive look will be hatching from 7 km Eggs. There’s a chance that any of these partying Pokémon could be Shiny, too!

Keep a lookout for Pikachu and Eevee wearing party hats appearing in the wild. Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle sporting the same festive look will be hatching from 7 km Eggs. There’s a chance that any of these partying Pokémon could be Shiny, too! Armored Mewtwo strikes back in five-star raids! Not only is Armored Mewtwo in Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution, but it will be returning to raids as well with the special Charged Attack Psystrike.

Not only is Armored Mewtwo in Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution, but it will be returning to raids as well with the special Charged Attack Psystrike. Remember Clone Pokémon? Well, some are coming to Pokémon GO! In celebration of the Pokémon Day launch of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution on Netflix, special Clone Pokémon—including Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise—will appear in four-star raids. Be sure to use #GOsnapshot during the event, too—Clone Pikachu might appear in your photo, and you might be able to catch it!

Bonuses

Trainers will be able to do up to two special trades a day.

Raid Day featuring Nidorino and Gengar wearing party hats!

Date + Time

Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Features