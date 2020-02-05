Pokémon Go is celebrating Pokémon Day with a bunch of events
Pokémon Day is fast approaching, that’s February 27 – the day Pokémon Red and Green were released in Japan in 1996. To celebrate Pokémon Go is holding a bunch of different events in-game with some returning event Pokémon and some brand new ones as well.
Here’s the info straight from Niantic, we’ve converted the times to local Australian times.
Pokémon Day celebration event
Date + Time
- Perth, Australia Wed, 26 Feb 2020 at 5:00 am AWST
- Adelaide, Australia Wed, 26 Feb 2020 at 7:30 am ACDT
- Darwin, Australia Wed, 26 Feb 2020 at 6:30 am ACST
- Brisbane, Australia Wed, 26 Feb 2020 at 7:00 am AEST
- Sydney, Australia Wed, 26 Feb 2020 at 8:00 am AEDT
- Melbourne, Australia Wed, 26 Feb 2020 at 8:00 am AEDT
The event runs until March 2nd with the same times as above.
Features
- Some Pokémon are here to party! Keep a lookout for Pikachu and Eevee wearing party hats appearing in the wild. Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle sporting the same festive look will be hatching from 7 km Eggs. There’s a chance that any of these partying Pokémon could be Shiny, too!
- Armored Mewtwo strikes back in five-star raids! Not only is Armored Mewtwo in Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution, but it will be returning to raids as well with the special Charged Attack Psystrike.
- Remember Clone Pokémon? Well, some are coming to Pokémon GO! In celebration of the Pokémon Day launch of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution on Netflix, special Clone Pokémon—including Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise—will appear in four-star raids. Be sure to use #GOsnapshot during the event, too—Clone Pikachu might appear in your photo, and you might be able to catch it!
Bonuses
- Trainers will be able to do up to two special trades a day.
Raid Day featuring Nidorino and Gengar wearing party hats!
Date + Time
Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time
Features
- Nidorino wearing party hats will be appearing in two-star raids.
- Gengar that know Lick and Psychic and are wearing party hats will be appearing in four-star raids.
- If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Nidorino or a Shiny Gengar wearing a party hat!
- You can receive up to five Raid Passes at no cost during the event by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms. You cannot hold more than one of these Raid Passes at once, and they will not be available after the event ends.
